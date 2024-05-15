Petting Zoo: Giraffe with neck pain gets a visit from the chiropractor

Dr. Joren Whitley, an Oklahoma chiropractor, had the unique opportunity to adjust the neck of Gerry, a giraffe with a chewing issue, owned by a private rancher.

Describing the experience as a chiropractor's dream, Dr. Whitley noted the giraffe's pokey hair and slimy tongue.

In addition to humans, Dr. Whitley treats various animals, including dogs, chickens, and even sedated lions.

Despite skepticism about chiropractic's scientific basis, Gerry's owner reported improvement in the giraffe's chewing after the adjustment.

Dr. Whitley shared that animals often show more appreciation than human patients, with Gerry reacting blissfully to the treatment.

