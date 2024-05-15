NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 30

It’s the last episode of the season!

We review what we learned this school year.

Does the president go on vacation? Nick has the answer in this week’s Politics on Point.

Olympic star Jesse Owens broke records off and on the track.

And we hear about the origin story of Superman.

Olympics (noun): A global multi-sport event where athletes from various countries compete in a wide range of sports.

Paralympics (noun): An international multi-sport event involving athletes with a range of disabilities.

Legacy (noun): the impact, influence, or lasting significance of someone.

Side Effect (noun): A negative and unintended effect of a drug or treatment.

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Ohio-native Superman!

Superman's connection to Cleveland is rooted in the character's creation by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster.

In 1933, Siegel and Shuster were just high school students when they first conceptualized the idea of Superman. They eventually sold the character to DC comics, and superman made his debut in "Action Comics #1" in 1938.

For our last episode of the season, we want you to create your very own comic book strip.

You can print out this template or start one from scratch.

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their stories.

The Olympics are back this summer!

The Olympics are a global multi-sport event where athletes from various countries compete in a wide range of sports.

Every four years, the athletes from around the world get to showcase their talent, dedication, and sportsmanship.

For our poll this week, we want to know: What is your favorite Olympic sport?

You can choose between: gymnastics, track and field, swimming, soccer, basketball, or something else.

