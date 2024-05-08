NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 29

This week on NewsDepth:

Brown University reached an agreement that ended student protests on campus.

Anna shares foods from Ohio that can tell us our state’s history.

A professional playwright answers some of your questions about their job.

And a Cleveland theater puts on Spanish-language productions.

Divest (verb): To give up your assets in a company.

Rafah (noun): A city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Culinary (adjective): Anything related to cooking or the kitchen.

Self-Sufficient (adjective): Being able to take care of your needs without outside help.

In an effort to make school lunches healthier, new US standards made last month will limit added sugar and sodium in food served to the nearly 30 million children who eat at K-12 schools.

Foods high in sugar and sodium are often low in essential nutrients. And overconsumption of these during childhood can establish unhealthy eating patterns that persist into adulthood.

Tell us: Why is a healthy diet important to be successful in school?

In this week’s Know Ohio, we learn how our state’s unique culinary heritage reflects its rich history and immigrant influences.

Iconic dishes like Cincinnati chili, originating in the 1920s, blend Mediterranean flavors with American tastes, while sauerkraut balls, likely invented by German immigrants in the 1920s and 1930s, offer a taste of Akron's culture.

For this week's poll, we want to know: Which of these Ohio foods are your favorite?

You can choose between Cincinnati chili, sauerkraut balls, ball park mustard, buckeye chocolates, or Gabe’s favorite, the polish boy.

