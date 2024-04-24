© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Petting Zoo: Dogs Encourage Reading

By Alexandra Samame
Published April 24, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT

There is a nonprofit program in Indiana called Paws to Read. This program trains service dogs and their handlers to sit down with kids while they read! The goal is to help kids feel comfortable and confident enough to read a book out loud.

According to state education finals, one in five third graders failed a reading test last year. One librarian says that this program is a game changer for kids who are reluctant readers or think they don't like reading. Therapy dogs serve as a calm presence and allow children to work to improve literacy, comprehension, and communication with a nonjudgmental listener. That means if a kid makes a mistake, the dog won't judge them and will simply wag its tail!

Alexandra Samame
