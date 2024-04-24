NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 27

This week on NewsDepth:

Ohio communities are recovering from severe weather.

What are forever chemicals? Jeff has the answer.

Students test out a 4-day school week.

And we learn about one of Ohio's most famous authors—Toni Morrison.

Precipitation (noun): Any weather condition where water falls from the sky, including rain, snow, hail, and sleet.

Forever Chemicals (noun): Man-made chemicals that resist breaking down in the environment.

Integrated School (noun): A school that was accepting of students of all races.

In this week’s Know Ohio, Mary shares a brief biography of one of Ohio's most famous authors!

Toni Morrison is an African-American author born in Lorain in 1931. Her first novel, The Bluest Eye, was set in Toni's hometown, Lorain, and told the story of a young black girl who wishes for blue eyes and white skin, something Toni did herself as a child.

Maybe our next great author is one of our viewers?

Well, for our write-to-us this week, we want you to write a short story!

But we have a special challenge for you, we want your stories to be in the genre of historic fiction. Your story can be set in any era.

Students can use our inbox form to send in their stories.

Officials with one Louisiana high school believe a 4-day week will benefit many students, and a Colorado police department is trying it out.

The students say that this will help them perform better in academics and extracurriculars, not to mention improve their school/life balance.

And police officers say they feel more driven knowing they have enough time outside of work to spend with their families.

For our poll this week, we want to know: how long do you think a school/work week should be?

You can choose between: 3, 4, 5, or 6 days?

Click here to vote!