Your Answers: Write an acceptance award speech!

Last week we wanted you to imagine that your classroom won an award and write an acceptance speech for it.

I hope to see you all on stages winning awards in the future because these are great speeches!

---

Dear NewsDepth,

If my class won an award I would say: I would like to thank every one who helped make this possible. My class and I worked really hard to earn this and we can't wait to tell our families.

— Lauren, Cork Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

I would say "I am incredibly honored and humbled to accept this award on behalf of our classroom. Winning this award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion that each and every one of us has put into our studies and our school community.

Thank you again for this incredible honor, and let us continue to strive for excellence and excellence in all that we do."

— Ava, Copley-Fairlawn Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,

My acceptance speech would be like this: Hello! Thank you so much for this award! I really cannot believe I won an award. I want to thank all of you for voting for me and I want to thank my friend Emma because she has always been by my side. I'm glad I work with a smart hardworking team and I am surrounded by awesome people. Ask for help if you need it, it doesn't show you're weak, it shows you're brave enough to ask! Never give up on your dreams and work hard and you will achieve your dreams. Thank You!

— Nina, Richardson Elementary

Hi NewsDepth!

Thank you very much for giving us thus opportunity to talk. We are very grateful. But we couldn't have done it with out each other. Even though we don't sometimes get along we always find a way. Thank you!

— Marjan, Strongsville Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,

If we won a class award I would first say, "Thank you so much for giving us this award but mostly I would like to thank my teachers, they're the ones who were patient with us and part of the reason why we have this award. I am dedicating this to my teachers." That's what I would say if my class won an award.

—Marley, Walter G Nord School