NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 26

This week on NewsDepth:

President Biden proposes a new student loan forgiveness plan.

We visit a recycling plant in this week’s Spot On Science.

What flower do you think smells the best? Not the corpse flower!

And we learn about some of our state parks.

Debt (noun): The money a person owes; typically, the perth has a limited amount of time to pay back that money with interest.

Ramadan (noun): A month long religious celebration celebrated by those of the Muslim faith; it is celebrated with prayer and fasting.

Recycle (verb): Converting waste into reusable materials.

Earth Day is April 22. It is dedicated to raising awareness about environmental issues that our planet is facing.

Recycling is one of the pillars of sustainability because it helps conserve resources and energy, and it reduces the amount of waste that goes to landfills.

But, have you ever wondered what happens to your recycling after it leaves your curb? In this week’s Spot On Science, we follow Margaret on a journey to the Kimble Company's Recycling Center in Twinsburg, where over 100,000 tons of materials are processed annually.

For our Write-To-Us this week, we want to know: What do you do to reduce, reuse, recycle?

Students can use our inbox form to send in their answers.

Lace up those hiking boots because Mary is taking us to the great outdoors of the Buckeye State in this week’s Know Ohio!

With 83 Ohio state parks, thousands of city parks, and a National Park, there are quite a few places to explore in the great outdoors of our state.

But, which one would you like to visit the most?

You can choose between: Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Malabar Farm State Park, Hocking Hills State Park, a different park, or all of them!

