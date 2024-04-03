NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Extra Episode!

On this of NewsDepth:

India's electric vehicle revolution is having an impact on the environment.

Natalia takes us to a solar farm, to learn about renewable energy.

Mary tells us about Ohio's prehistoric creatures.

And New Zealand ramps up efforts to save their national bird, the kiwi.

Solar panel (noun): Devices that are designed to capture sunlight and convert it into energy.

Renewable energy (noun): Energy that comes from a natural source, and is replenished at a rate faster than it is consumed.

Sustainability (noun): Ability to maintain natural resources so they remain available for a long period of time.

Bone bed (noun): Geological deposit that contains one or more species concentrated near each other.

People in the country of Ecuador have voted to stop oil drilling in one of the most biodiverse places on the planet, the Yasuní National Park.

The Ecuadorian State Oil Company produces more than 55,000 barrels a day, amounting to around 12% of Ecuador's oil production from oil drilling in this park.

But now, almost 60% of their voters have chosen to stop the drilling in the Amazon.

We want to know what you think: should we stop all oil drilling?

This is a nuanced issue, so we encourage you to do your own research on oil drilling to learn more.

And after that, you can send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to tell us what you learned and where you stand.

Did you know that Ohio used to be home to amazing prehistoric creatures?

For instance, the castoroides, also known as the giant beaver. It looked a lot like today's cute little beaver that we all know and love but, as the name suggests, the giant beaver was much, much larger.

Mastodons called Ohio home 20,000 years ago. And they're known for their shaggy haircuts and long tusks that could extend to over 16 feet long.

And the dunkleosteus, likely the meanest, scariest predator to ever swim in the ocean. Their heads were covered in thick bony armor, which extended into sharpened fangs in the front of the mouth, these fangs, combined with an amazingly powerful jaw!

Would you rather live in present day Ohio or prehistoric Ohio?

Discuss it with your peers! And see which of your friends would agree or disagree with you.

