Your Answers: Show us your photography skills!

Last week, we wanted students to take a picture of something cool and tell us what it means to them.

Let’s see your photography skills:

---

Dear NewsDepth,

I chose this photo because it has me and my best friend. The one on the left is Lana and the one on the right is me. Lana and I had only been friends since the start of the school year but we have a lot in common. Lana always knows how to make me laugh and have fun. I would never be the same without her.

— Alayna, Strongsville Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,

This picture that I took really stuck out to me. I think that the sunset is really pretty. I took it in the car on a long car ride. I love how the sunset has a variety of different colors. My family and I were listening to some great music during this and we were all living the dream! I hope everyone else finds it as beautiful as I do.

— Dede, Strongsville Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,

This is a picture of my teacher. She teaches social studies. She is very kind. She is also very funny. She gives out candy and even has a sticker store. She is a very cool teacher. P.S give News hound lots of belly rubs.

— Olive, Gilles-Sweet Elementary

DearNewsDepth,

I took a picture of the board on the outside of my classroom because it shows everybody's one word, From the beginning of the year. The person's one word is a word that they will try to use for the rest of the year.

— Christopher, Sherwood Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

Dear Newsdepth, this is named Ocean Bliss. I took it when I went to Myrtle Beach SC! I love the ocean because it stays for a relaxing vacation. Well stay hi to newshound for me!

—Madison, New Bremen Elementary