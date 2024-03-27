NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 24

This week’s episode is all about space!

An astronomer explains what a total solar eclipse is.

Jeff does a deep dive on the moon.

Did you know Ohio has been home to plenty of astronauts?

And we have the latest on the lunar landings and Mars missions.

Gravity (noun): The force that attracts a body toward the center of the Earth, or toward any other physical body having mass.

Solar Eclipse (noun): When the moon moves between the sun and Earth, obscuring the sun either partially or entirely from view.

Settlement (noun): A community or group of people living together in a particular area or location.

Microgravity (noun): Condition in which people or objects appear to be weightless; microgravity can be seen when astronauts and objects float in space.

On this week’s episode, we talk to an astronomer about the science behind a total solar eclipse, we meet some brave Ohioans that blazed the trail in spaceflight, and we bring you the latest on the lunar landings and mars missions.

For our write to us this week, we want you to send in your questions about a career in space science.

And next episode, we’ll have a professional answer some of them for our Career Callout segment!

Ohio is home to pioneers in many fields. One of the areas in which Ohioans have blazed new trails is spaceflight!

According to nasa, 25 astronauts are Ohio natives. Collectively, these Ohioans have completed close to 80 space missions, including three voyages to the moon, and accumulated over 22,000 hours of spaceflight experience.

For this week's poll, we want to know: Who is your favorite Ohio astronaut?

You can choose between: Neil Armstrong, John Glenn, Judy Resnik, Sunita Williams, Or someone else.

It’s so hard to choose because they are all out of this world!

