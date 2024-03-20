NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 23

In this week’s episode, Biden and Trump have secured their presidential nominations.

Nick gives us some insight on fair voting.

We met a photographer keeping her neighborhood picture perfect.

Jeff tells us about some notable extinct species in this week’s Spot On Science.

Registered Voter (noun): Aperson who is qualified to vote and has their name recorded in the voting district where they live.

Legislation (noun): The formal processes of making or enacting laws within a legislative body like Congress.

Extinct (adjective): The state of a species that no longer exists, meaning there are no living individuals of that species remaining on Earth.

On this week’s Sketchbook we meet Cleveland-based photographer Bridget Caswell.

Caswell documented the strength and resilience of her neighborhood during the first year of the pandemic.

And she inspired this week’s write to us: we want to see your photography skills!

We want students to take a picture of something cool and tell us what it means to them.

Extra points if you give your photo a title like a professional photographer.

Students can use our inbox formto send in their pics!

The US House of Representatives passed key legislation last week that could lead to a nationwide ban on one of the world's most popular social media apps- TikTok.

If signed into law, this legislation will force its parent company to sell to an American owner or be pulled from the US market.

For this week’s poll we want to hear what students think about this new potential law: Should TikTok be banned in the US?

Students can choose between: Yes, TikTok should be banned. or No, I like TikTok.

Click here to vote!

