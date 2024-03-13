Your Answers: Why is your school librarian important?

In last week's episode, we asked you why you think school librarians are important. Here are your answers!

Dear NewsDepth,

Our school librarian is important because she helps us read and teaches us. Recently at my school a pipe broke the library was flooded and the librarian had to figure it all out. Now the librarian has to do library on a cart and she goes to classrooms until its fixed. And that is why our school librarian is important and we appreciate her very much.

— Kendall, Crestview Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

My school librarian is important because she helps me understand the history behind books. She also helps me out with reading more books and understanding the genres of the books.

— Ivy and Avery, Kinsner Elementry School

Dear NewsDepth,

I think Librarians are important because they help kids checkout books and are helpful when you don't know what type of genre, type of book, how hard the book is, and so much more! They help you with almost any questions you have. They introduce new books to students and adults. When you're confused on a book and anything they help you. That's why I think Librarians are important.

— Bentley, Strongsville Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,

Our library teacher is important because she lets us do a Jeopardy type game about the different topics we are learning about, so she makes learning fun.

— Finn, Kensington Intermediate school

Dear Newsdepth,

I think my school librarian is important because he helps us learn and build. And my favorite thing he lets us do is building with legos because when I get to build my creations he tells me that I did an amazing job and he teaches us about a lot of really cool stuff. That is why I think my school librarian is important.

—Nathan, Sherwood Elementary