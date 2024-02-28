NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 20

In this week’s episode, We learn how the electoral college affects elections.

An AI professional answers your questions about his job.

Ohio played a critical role in the Underground Railroad.

And we visit one of the first black hospitals in the country.

Electoral College (noun): A group of people representing the states of the US, who cast votes that officially elect the president.

Popular vote (noun): The total number of votes cast in an election. In a popular vote system, each individual’s vote directly contributes to the overall tally, and the candidate with the highest number of votes wins.

Underground Railroad (noun): A secret network aiding enslaved people escaping to freedom.

North Carolina becomes 4th state to create guidebook, implementation for AI in schools.

For our Write-To-Us this week, we want you to write an AI guide for your school!

Can students always use artificial intelligence? What are appropriate ways to use AI in education? How should students cite information they learned or sourced from AI tools?

Students can submit their answers online through our inbox form.

For our poll this week, we want to know: Does your school have rules on using AI?

You can choose between: Yes, my school has rules on AI. No, my school doesn't have rules on AI. Or I don't know.

