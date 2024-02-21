Your Answers: Have you noticed weathering, erosion, or deposition?

For our write-in question last week, we wanted to know: Have you noticed weathering, erosion, or deposition in your neighborhood? Here are some of your answers:

Dear NewsDepth,

I notice weathering in the dirt when it rains because when I go outside, the dirt would be flatter and smoother. It also sometimes seems like the grass would be flatter as well.

— Jeffrey, Gordon Dewitt Elementary School

Dear NewsDepth,

I have a creek by my house at the end of the street. I can see that there is some glass and very smooth rocks. This leads to the Brunswick lake. It also has some smooth rocks and glass on it. Tell news hound he's a good dog!

— Morgan, Hickory Ridge Elementary

NewsHound heard he's a good dog so now he's waiting for his treat!

Dear NewsDepth,

I have been seeing erosion and some deposition. My dad lives in Sandusky Ohio. So, he lives near Lake Erie, The water has been rising and the amount of rocks are increasing. We always go and look for seaglass. I know why there is sea glass now! Give News Hound a lot of treats!

— Margo, Bellevue Elementry School

So many treats!

Dear NewsDepth,

I have noticed erosion in my backyard when the cliff in the back yard is stating to decompose. I think it happens because in front of the cliff is a very large creek and the creek is slowly rising.

— Audrey, Tollgate Middle School

Dear Newsdepth,

I have noticed weathering in my neighborhood. While walking down the sidewalk I saw cracks in the sidewalk. I think this happened because, when you walk you are creating pressure to the sidewalk. The pressure is what caused the sidewalk to crack! Thanks for reading!!

—Emma, Richardson Elementary