NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 18

In this week’s episode, Biden embraces a proposal to shut down the US-Mexico border.

Erosion is driving people out of their homes in California.

It's Black History Month! Let's check out a pop-up museum in Seattle.

And a Know Ohio about inspiring black women from our state.

Ceasefire (noun): Temporary break from fighting, usually to allow for peace talks to take place.

Erosion (noun): Gradual destruction due to wind, water, or other natural agents.

Reparations (noun): Compensation as an amends to a wrong.

Elocution (noun): The skill of giving effective speeches.

The steady rainfall has also driven dozens of Californians out of their homes due to erosion.

Erosion doesn’t just happen on shores of an ocean. It is also happening on lakes.

For our write-in question this week, we want to know: Have you noticed weathering, erosion, or deposition in your neighborhood?

We also want to know your theory as to why that is happening. And if you send us a picture of your evidence, we might be able to share it in the next episode.

Students can submit their answers online through our inbox form.

Ohio has been home to plenty of inspiring African American ladies who lead the way in their industries.

In this week’s Know Ohio, we learn about the accomplishments of public figures like Hallie Quinn Brown, Ohio Supreme Court Justice Yvette McGee Brown, and Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry.

For this week’s poll, we want to know: Which of these three Ohio women do you find most inspiring?

