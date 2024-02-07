NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 17

In this week’s episode, Congress talks to social media CEOs about online dangers.

Going to the Super Bowl? We look at the prices for tickets.

A company thinks they’ve found Amelia Earhart’s plane.

And Mary tells us about great female pioneers of the sky from our state.

Social Media (noun): The interactions between people when they create and/or share information and ideas in a virtual community.

Electronic Addition (noun): Excessive and compulsive use of electronic devices and online activities.

Psychology (noun): The study of the brain and how it impacts emotion and behavior.

Circumnavigate (verb): To travel completely around the world.

Have you ever laid in bed getting ready to sleep, but you find yourself in an endless scroll? And then you realize you’ve been staring at this little screen for over an hour?

If that happens to you very often, it could be an electronic addiction.

Electronic addiction is a term used to describe excessive and compulsive use of electronic devices and online activities.

After voting in this week’s poll, tell us your reasoning. How old should you be to be on social media?

Students can submit their answers online through our inbox form.

Last week, lawmakers brought in five top tech executives for a grilling on how they plan to make the spaces safer.

For this week’s poll, we want to know what you think: how old should you be to be on social media?

You can choose between: 8 years old or younger, 10 years old, 12 years old, or 15 or older.

