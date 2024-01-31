NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 16

In this week’s episode, The federal government and Texas have different approaches to border security

A school in Colorado is embracing learning in its student’s native languages

We get motivated to move our bodies more.

And we learn what all the buzz is about with the cicadas this year.

Migrant (noun): A person who moves from one place to another usually to find better work.

Famine (noun): An extreme shortage of food.

Sensory Inclusive (adjective): An environment that was designed to accommodate people with sensory needs or processing issues.

Brood (noun): A group of animals or insects born at the same time.

You’ve heard about skiing and snowboarding…but, what about snowskating?

It's a new sport that’s gaining momentum across the US and around the world.

You know we love trying new sports. That’s why the writing assignment for the week is: invent a new sport!

Students can submit their answers online through our inbox form.

A new bill making its way through the California legislature could make kids tackle football a thing of the past.

The idea is to protect children from serious injuries, including concussions, while they are still growing.

But some argue that alternative sports don’t allow for as many kids to play because of the sizes of the teams.

We now want to hear what you think: should tackle football be banned for young kids?

You can choose between: Yes, it’s a high risk sport, or No, it’s fun for kids

Click here to vote!

