Your Answers: Who would you put on a coin?

In last week's episode, we wanted to know who you would put on a US coin.

There were so many great and thoughtful answers!

---

Dear NewsDepth,

If I could put someone's name on a coin it would be my WHOLE class. They are kind and always help me with challenges, especially my friends. They can fight through challenges and never quit when things get hard! I love their kindness and positivity and are always ready to learn. The coin would be a $100 dollar coin because they are 100% awesome. That is why I would choose my class"

— Eloise, North Canton Intermediate

Dear NewsDepth,

I think Sally Ride should be on a coin because she was the first American woman to go into space and the 3rd woman ever to go to space.

Sincerely,

Everett

— Everett, Claggett Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,

I would want to put Gabriel Kramer from NewsDepth. He is an important part of NewsDepth. He always has these crazy stories to tell the followers. He is and always will be in the NewsDepth history. That is why I would put Gabriel Kramer on a U.S. coin.

— Daniel, Mulberry Elementary

How sweet!

Dear NewsDepth,

I would put my science teacher Mr. Fahr on a coin because he is a good teacher and good at teaching science.

— Alex, Meadowlawn

Dear Newsdepth,

I would put my mom on one because she deserves it. She works all day and makes me have the best life I ever wanted.

—Willow, Walter G Nord School

Shoutout to mom! You go mom!