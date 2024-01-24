NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 15

In this week’s episode, Iowa held the first major event in the presidential race.

A bill prevented a government shutdown for now.

Back-to-back winter storms bring together football fans and snow sculptors.

Mars also got some snow – cubed-shaped snow.

Caucus (noun): Meetings run by political parties to select candidates for political offices

GOP (noun): Grand Old Party, a commonly used term referring to the Republican Party

Sublimate (verb): When water becomes a gas as it falls

Civil Engineering (noun): The branch of engineering that’s focused on the design and maintenance of roads, bridges, dams, and similar structures

Nasa is sharing what winter is like on mars, which includes cube-shaped snow and sub-zero temperatures.

For our write-in question this week, we want to know: “what do you think winter looks like on your favorite planet?”

For this question, you have to consider the planet’s atmosphere, average temperature, and if it has water.

This is a special write-to-us question, because we have a special give-away to go along with it!

There will be a total solar eclipse in April. And we have NewsDepth eclipse glasses for your classroom!

We will randomly pick a few winners for the inbox submissions we receive this week. Remember to add the teacher’s email address so we can reach out to send out the eclipse glasses.

Students can submit their answers online through our inbox form.

The World Snow Sculpting Championship was held in Minnesota last week.

12 teams were up to the challenge of carving their greatest masterpiece in snow in just 64 hours.

For our poll this week, we want you to pick your favorite snow sculpture.

You can choose between the sculptures made by Team Canada, Team Turkey, Team North Dakota, or Team Mexico.

Click here to vote!

