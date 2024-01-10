NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 13

In this week’s episode, Nick outlines the role of the president in this week’s Politics on Point.

Veto (noun): The constitutional right to reject a bill.

Primary Election (noun): A voting process held before the general election, where members of a political party choose their preferred candidate to represent their party in an upcoming general election.

Engineer (noun): A person who uses science, math, and creativity to solve problems and create things.

Machine Learning (noun): A branch of artificial intelligence and computer science which focuses on the use of data and algorithms to imitate the way that humans learn.

Therapeutic Horsemanship (noun): A form of therapy that involves activities with horses to help with a person’s physical and mental health.

Camp Cheerful, located in Strongsville, Ohio, opened as Ohio's first camp with recreation programs for children with disabilities in 1947.

Today, children and adults with physical, developmental, and sensory disabilities can take part in and benefit from various activities and programs. One program they have is therapeutic horsemanship.

In this week’s episode, we interview an equestrian about her therapy with horses.

Animals have a remarkable ability to positively impact human mood.

Interacting with animals, whether through companionship or therapy, can provide emotional support and enhance overall well-being.

