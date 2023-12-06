NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 11
In this week’s episode,Winter can come with physical and mental health problems.
We interviewed a meteorologist on this week’s Career Callout.
Ohio is home to a couple of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
And we visit the Troll Hole Museum in Alliance.
Seasonal Affective Disorder (noun): A type of depression that occurs at a specific time of year, usually in the winter when daylight hours are shorter.
Meteorology (noun): The scientific study of the atmosphere, including weather patterns, atmospheric conditions, and the climate.
Vocational (adjective): Relating to a job or career.
People experiencing winter blues may feel a decline in energy, mood swings, or even irritability during the colder and darker months.
For our write-in question this week, we want to know: how do you take care of your mental health during winter?
Students can submit their answers online through our inbox form.
This week we interviewed a meteorologist.
And we want to know: what is your favorite type of weather?
You can choose between: sunny, cloudy, windy, rainy, stormy, or snowy.