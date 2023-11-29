© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Education
NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 10

By Natalia Garcia
Published November 29, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST
This week on the show: Ohio native plants, a balanced diet, a young entrepreneur.

In this week’s episode, Ohio's native plants range from rare to tasty.

We learn the best way to fuel our bodies.

Ever dream of starting your own business? Elogical Cosmetics shows us what it takes.

A public school program combines poetry and soccer.

Foraging (verb): Searching for wild food resources

Native Plants (noun): Plants that grow naturally in a specific area

3D Printing (verb): A process for making a physical object from a three-dimensional digital model

Prototype (noun): A model of something that can be used to test if it works

We are always looking for new A+ submissions!

For the write to us this week, we want you to tell us about some cool kids at your school!

Send your submissions through our A+ page, or by sending us an email to newsdepth@ideastream dot org.

And remember to include the teacher’s email address so we can reach out to learn more about all you cool kids out there!

