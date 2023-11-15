NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 9

In this week’s episode, Are you ready for winter? We see what the forecast is for Ohio.

An environmental scientist and activist answers your questions about her job.

November is Native American Heritage Month.

And an author shares folk tales about Diwali.

Lobby (noun): To try to influence a public official on a specific issue.

Indigenous (adjective): Originating from a particular place.

Folktale (noun): A story passed down from one generation to the next, usually by word of mouth.

Federal forecasters released an outlook that points to a classic “El Niño” winter – which could mean a warmer winter but still with the potential for a few snow storms.

Have you ever wondered just how meteorologists predict the weather? Well, believe it or not, they use a lot of math in their day-to-day jobs.

For our write to us this week, we want you to send us your questions for a meteorologist about their job.

We’ll have a meteorologist answer some of your questions for our next Career Callouts segment.

Students can submit their questions online through our inbox form.

Native American Heritage Month is a time in the United States dedicated to honoring and celebrating the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and contributions of the Indigenous peoples of America.

It also aims to promote a more accurate and inclusive understanding of the history and contributions of Native Americans in the broader context of American history.

For this week’s poll, we want to know: Have you noticed Native American names in Ohio's geography?

You can choose between: you’ve noticed Indigenous names of natural features like lakes and rivers, names of places like counties or cities, names of streets, or somewhere else.

And for this one, you can select for every category that you’ve seen

