NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 8

In this week’s episode, Voting is just one way to be civically engaged.

High interest rates haven't slowed down the economy.

Can the environment impact the economy? We’ll find out.

And TinyCircuits has some big ideas for tiny electronics.

Community College (noun): Also known as a junior college, these institutes of higher education offer a variety of academic and vocational programs that are usually more affordable than a four-year college.

Environmental Activist (noun): An advocate for the protection and preservation of the natural environment.

Circuit (noun): A complete circular path that electricity flows through.

Entrepreneur (noun): Someone who starts or owns a business.

Scientists looked at how ecosystems have responded to climate and environmental changes in the past and found the earth is much more sensitive to climate change than previously understood.

For our write to us this week, we want you to send us your questions for an environmental activist about their job.

And next episode, we’ll have an activist answer some of your questions for our Career Callouts segment.

Students can submit their questions online through our inbox form.

Last year, Louisiana rolled out a unique program to help people get a college degree and land a high demand job for free.

The people behind it say it's already making a big impact across the area.

For our poll we want you to cast your vote on the issue: Should community college be free?

You can choose between: yes, it benefits everyone. or no, taxpayers should not pay for college.

