NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 2

In this week’s episode, The US southern border is seeing an increase in immigration.

The Fed is slowing down interest rate spikes.

Did you know Ohio played a role in the history of cars?

And we visited a museum restoring old automobiles.

DACA (noun): Program that provides temporary protection from deportation to undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children.

Asylum (noun): The protection granted by one nation to someone who has left their native country as a refugee.

Interest Rate (noun): The extra fees you pay when you borrow money from a bank.

Pen Pal (noun): A person that you regularly exchange written letters with through the mail.

Several schools in Maine are preparing to welcome over a hundred new students from Central and South America.

If you were welcoming a student from another country, what would you say is the coolest thing about your school?

Ohio played a big role in the development of cars. In this week’s Know Ohio, Mary as she drives through the history of the automotive industry, starting with some of the first cars that were invented in Ohio.

Learning about the history of car manufacturing has made us curious. How do you normally get to school?

You can choose between: I ride a car to school, I take a bus or public transportation, I ride my bike to school, or I walk to school.

