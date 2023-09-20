NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 1

In this week’s episode, the Taylor Swift concert tour made a big impact on local economies.

India is now the 4th country to land on the moon.

Some university students in West Virginia are not happy with their school’s changes

And a child psychologist gives us helpful tips to deal with stress this school year.

Simple Majority (noun): Something is passed if it gets 50% plus 1 vote.

Consumer Spending (noun): the total spent on goods and services by individuals.

There's no doubt that emotional wellness is important for students. We can't let the stress of an upcoming test of a big game take the best of us.

For this week’s Spot on Science, we chat with Dr. Lisa Ramirez as she explains how stress can actually be a good thing and what to do when it turns toxic.

For this week’s write-in question, we want to know: how do you deal with stress?

Some West Virginia University students are angry over plans that would eliminate nine-percent of the university's majors and fire seven-percent of the faculty.

For our first poll of the season, we want to know: other than the curriculum, what is important to you in school?

Tell us if the faculty is most important for you, or facilities, extracurriculars, accessibility, or maybe emotional wellness.

