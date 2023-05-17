NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 29

In this week’s episode, the end of the pandemic has brought changes to immigration policy.

We get motivated to move our bodies this summer.

We visited the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument in Cleveland for this week’s Know Ohio.

And NewsCat has a special announcement to make.

Immigrant (noun): People trying to move from their native country to another.

Asylum (noun): The protection granted by a nation to someone who has left their native country as a refugee.

Marathon (noun): A long-distance race that is 26.2 miles long.

Commemorate (verb): To celebrate and show respect for a person or event.

We’re saying good-bye to NewsCat and Rick! They will both be retiring at the end of this season.

Send them a good-bye message!

Parents & teachers, we would love to see videos of your students wishing Rick and or NewsCat farewell. For the last episode next week, we’ll pick some clips to add to the show!

But… shhh! This is a secret project, so don’t tell Rick!

And remember to attach the media releases for all students in the video.

In this week’s episode, we talk about some individuals with very ambitious goals.

A man from Pennsylvania has completed 50 marathons in 50 states. And a family from Texas has set out to visit every national park in the US.

For our poll this week, we want to know: How do you plan to stay active this summer?

You can choose between: hiking, running, fishing, playing a sport, playing in the water, or riding your bike.

