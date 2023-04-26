© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

newsdepth-square.png
NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 26

By Natalia Garcia
Published April 26, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT
SpaceX Starship explodes on its first launch attempt.
In this week’s episode, SpaceX Starship explodes on its first launch attempt.

Artificial intelligence is being used to fight wildfires and create art.

An art studio in Canton is creating buzz for all the right reasons.

Take a hike! Just like Grandma Gatewood did back in 1955.

Artificial Intelligence (noun): Branch of computer science focused on the creation of intelligent machines that can learn, solve problems and make decisions.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (noun): A complex neurodevelopmental disorder that affects social interaction, communication, and behavior.

Thru-Hiker (noun): Hikers who travel through the entire trail in one season.

Rucking (verb): Walking or hiking while carrying a weighted rucksack or backpack.

Artificial intelligence is a branch of computer science focused on the creation of intelligent machines that can learn, solve problems and make decisions.

We learn how artificial intelligence could be very beneficial, or controversial, depending on how it’s used.

So, for this week’s write-in question we want to know: How can we balance the benefits and risks of AI?

You can use the inbox form to submit your answers.

The New York State Education Department is taking a stand against symbols that many say are hurtful to native americans. They voted to ban native american references for team names, logos and mascots.

Do you think Ohio schools should ban Native American mascots?

Jump over to the poll page to choose between: “Yes, it is cultural appropriation” or “No, it’s the school’s history.”

Click here to vote!

Natalia Garcia
Natalia Garcia is a Digital Producer at Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Natalia Garcia
