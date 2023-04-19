NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 25

In this week’s episode, we’re celebrating Earth Day by taking action.

Natalia takes us to a solar farm, to learn about renewable energy.

A biochemist answers student questions about their job.

And a public library in Texas is on the brink of closing.

Sustainability (noun): The ability to maintain natural resources so they remain available for a long time.

Solar Panels (noun): Devices that are designed to capture sunlight and convert it into energy.

Renewable Energy (noun): Energy that comes from a natural source, and that is replenished at a faster rate than it’s consumed.

Ph.D. (noun): Standing for Doctor of Philosophy, it is a high-level degree earned after three or more years of studying after a bachelors degree.

Solar panels are an increasingly popular form of renewable energy, as they offer a clean and sustainable source of electricity without emitting greenhouse gasses or other harmful pollutants.

They are installed in a variety of locations, from residential and commercial rooftops, to large-scale solar farms.

This week’s write-in question is: How do you think clean energy would change your community?

Officials in a Texas town threatened to entirely close down its library system after a judge ordered they must return the books back to libraries.

The books in question were initially removed because of their LGBTQ+ and racial content.

For our poll this week, we want to know what you think: Should certain books be banned in public libraries?

You can choose between: “Yes, some books are not appropriate.” or “No, no one can say what everyone is allowed to read.”

