NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 24

In this week’s episode, Joe Biden wants to ban the social media app TikTok.

Mary tells us about some ‘wacky’ Ohio laws.

Ohio representatives propose legislation to make our railways safer.

And Margaret tells us why finding a bug in our water …is a good thing.

Bill (noun): A legislative proposal for a law.

Wastewater (noun): Water that has been used in a home, business, or in an industrial process.

Biochemistry (noun): The study of chemical processes in a living organism

Aquatic Macroinvertebrates (noun): Small little bugs that spend part of their life cycle in a stream.

Who tests the drinking water when there is an environmental incident?

The EPA sets the standards to test for 90 contaminants in the public drinking water including E. Coli, Salmonella, and some metals such as lead. But it takes chemists and biochemists at a certified laboratory to take samples and test the water.

Biochemistry is the study of chemical processes in a living organism. This career path can lead to a job in health, food, agriculture, or the environment.

Let's learn a little more about it together. For our write-in this week, we want you to send in your questions for a biochemist.

We’ll get the answers from a professional on our next Career Callout segment.

You can use the inbox form to submit your answers.

The social media app, TikTok, is causing some alarm in Washington. The Biden Administration wants to ban the app.

But TikTok users have created a community that supports creators and entrepreneurs.

This week's poll: Do you think TikTok should be banned in the U.S.?

You can choose between: “Yes, TikTok should be banned,” or “No, TikTok is a useful platform.”

Click here to vote!

