NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 23

In this week’s episode, The International Crime Court is trying to hold Russia accountable.

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake has struck Ecuador.

A pilot answers your questions about her job.

And we learn about the mystery of bats in this week’s Spot on Science.

War Crime (noun): Any act that violates international law.

International Law (noun): Set of rules which govern relations between countries.

Strike (noun): An organized group of employees refusing to work in an attempt to make their demands met.

Sonar (noun): Process used to detect the location of object using sound.

Ecosystem (noun): A community of living things that interact with each other in their physical environment.

Invasive Species (noun): An organism that causes ecological or economic harm in a new environment where it is not native.

A newly-named species of spider was found living in Australia!

It's a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider. Scientists named it the euoplos dignitas [you-oh'-plus 'dig-nih-tahs].

Let's pretend that you just discovered a new spider or insect. What do they look like? And what name would you give them?

A superintendent in Michigan thinks the A-F grading for schools reduces all the support teachers give their students.

Is that the most effective way to grade schools and their students?

For this week's poll, we want to know: How do you think should students be graded?

You can choose between: letter grades, percentages, or mastery.

