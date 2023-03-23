© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 22

By Natalia Garcia
Published March 23, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT
Bank failures bring uncertainty to the US economy. Texas is taking over Houston's schools.
In this week’s episode, bank failures bring uncertainty to the US economy.

Texas is taking over Houston's public schools.

An art display focuses on student voices.

And Gabe tells us about the Wright brothers’ first flight.

Insolvency (noun): The inability to pay one’s debt.

Unemployment Rate (noun): Percentage of people without jobs in the labor force.

Seated Athlete (noun): An competitor who competes in a wheelchair because of a disability.

At age 17, Gabriel Carothers became the youngest pilot and the youngest African American in the state to earn his wings.

For this week’s write-in we want to know: if you could ask a pilot about their job, what would you like to know?

We’ll get the answers from a real pilot next episode!

You can use the inbox form to submit your answers.

Texas has announced one of the largest school takeovers in U.S. history.

State education officials say the school district in Houston has been failing for years. So now they are appointing a new nine-member board of managers to oversee it.

For this week’s poll, we want to hear the opinion of students: should states have the authority to take over a local school, even if that school is underperforming?

You can choose between: “Yes, states have the responsibility.” or “No, states can’t dictate what a school should do.”

Click here to vote!

