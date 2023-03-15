© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 21

By Natalia Garcia
Published March 15, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT
The culmination of many issues brings attention to food insecurity around the world.
In this week’s episode, the culmination of many issues brings attention to food insecurity around the world.

Crowds gather to voice their opinions about the Student Loan Forgiveness Program.

Mary tells us about an Ohioan who fought for women's rights.

And we visit a start-up company that 3D prints violins.

Food Insecurity (noun): Not having access to enough quality food.

Diabetes (noun): A chronic health condition that affects how your body turns food into energy.

Activist (noun): Someone who campaigns to bring about political or social change.

International Women's day is celebrated every March 8th, to recognize the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world, and to advocate for gender equality.

If you missed International Women’s Day last week, don’t worry — you can still celebrate all month. March is Women’s History Month!

For this week’s write-in, we want you to write an article about an inspiring woman.

It could be a public figure or someone you know.

You can use the inbox form to submit your answers.

The Los Angeles City Council is deciding whether the police department should accept a $278-thousand gift from the LA Police Foundation, to buy a robot dog.

Advocates say it would keep the city safer, but others see it as a waste of money.

For this week’s poll we want to know: Do you think a Robocop Dog is a good idea?

You can choose between: “Yes, a robot k9 would be a great idea!” or “No, I don't see the benefits.”

Click here to vote!

