NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 20

In this week’s episode, heavy snow impacts much of California.

Snowpacks could help Lake Mead’s water levels.

A new crew has made it to the International Space Station.

And Nick tells us all about the First Amendment.

Forecast (verb): To predict or estimate future events, most commonly in weather or financial markets.

Accessibility (noun): Making the environment, activities, or information usable for as many people as possible.

Conserve (verb): To prevent wasteful overuse of a resource.

Algorithm (noun): A process or set of rules to be followed in calculations or other problem-solving operations.

Amendment (noun): Any improvement, revision, or correction to the Constitution.

Have you ever wondered just how the weather forecasters always know the temperature in every town?

Part of that is because of a network of volunteer weather trackers.

Just like 92-year-old Arlene Coles from Maine, who has been tracking the weather for 60 years.

For this week’s write-in, we want you to help ‘us’ track the weather.

We want to know if it’s cold or warm, sunny or cloudy, snowing, raining, windy, and be as descriptive as you can.

You can use the inbox form to submit your answers.

Conserving water is important not just for our water bills, but also to protect the environment.

And in some areas of the US, conservation is vital, as they are running out of water.

This week’s poll is: what are some of the ways you help conserve water at home?

You can choose between: "turning off the tap", "taking short showers", "turning off the water while you brush your teeth", "being smart when watering your plants", or "checking for leaks, so they can be fixed."

For this poll, you can check all of the strategies you do.

Click here to vote!

