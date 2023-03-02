NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 19

In this week’s episode, Governor DeWine visits East Palestine, the community that has been affected by the recent train derailment.

Mary tells us about the Clean Water Act.

Is there a line for what can be said online?

And how important is sleep, for your health?

Industrialization (noun): The development of industries in a specific region.

Cyberbullying (noun): When someone uses electronic communication to bully and intimidate.

Cognitive Function (noun): How well our brain can process and learn.

Social media have become major platforms for free speech and expression in today’s world.

People can express their opinions and share their ideas, regardless of geographic boundaries.

However, social media platforms are also private companies and have the right to set their own policies and guidelines for content moderation.

So for our write-in question this week, we want to know what you think. Should social media platforms regulate what is shared?

You can use the inbox form to submit your answers.

The results from a U.K. pilot program show evidence that a shortened work week could be life-changing for employees, and beneficial for companies.

Do you think a work week or school week should be 4 days long instead of 5?

You can choose between: “Yes, 4-day weeks” or “No, 5 days works for me.”

Click here to vote!

