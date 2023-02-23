© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 18

By Natalia Garcia
Published February 23, 2023 at 6:12 AM EST
A train carrying hazardous materials derails in Ohio.
In this week’s episode, a train carrying hazardous materials derails in Ohio.

Rescue efforts continue, after an earthquake in Turkey.

Anna talks highs and lows in Ohio weather.

And an art student discovers his voice, as a painter.

Derailed (verb): When a train accidentally leaves the tracks

Calisthenics (noun): A type of workout that uses your body and gravity to build strength

3D Printing (verb): A process for making a physical object, from a three-dimensional model, typically by laying down many successive thing layers of a material

102 years old Jean Bailey stretches her muscles and exercises her body every day thanks to the workout class she leads at her assisted living center.

The CDC says moving your body every day can improve your physical health, and your mental health.

So for our write-in question this week, we want to know: what are your fitness goals?

You can use the inbox form to submit your answers.

Here in the Buckeye State, we’ve heard folks say if you don’t like the weather, just wait around – it’s bound to change!

On this week’s Know Ohio, Anna talks about the highs and lows of our state’s weather.

For our poll this week, we want to know: What is your favorite season?

You can choose between: Spring, Summer, Fall, or Winter.

Natalia Garcia
Natalia Garcia is a Digital Producer at Ideastream Public Media.
