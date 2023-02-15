© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

newsdepth-square.png
NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 17

By Natalia Garcia
Published February 15, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST
President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address.
In this week’s episode, President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address.

Nick shares some of the history behind the big speech.

We meet Carl Stokes, the first African American mayor of a major city!

And do you like puzzles? Probably not as much as this small town does.

Bipartisanship (noun): Cooperation between two political parties

Food Insecurity (noun): When you don’t have access to sufficient food, or food of an adequate quality, to meet one’s basic needs

In this episode we talk highlights of President Biden’s State of the Union speech. And Nick gives us some history behind the big speech.

If you were president, what issue would you add to a State of the Union speech?

Head to our write to us page to tell us your main issue of your State of the Union.

You can use the inbox form to submit your answers.

In North Dakota, people in a small town are working together to complete a giant 60-thousand-piece puzzle!

For our poll this week, we want to know: Do you like puzzles?

You can choose between: “Yes, I love puzzles!” or “No, too time consuming.”

Click here to vote!

