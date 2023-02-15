NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 17

In this week’s episode, President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address.

Nick shares some of the history behind the big speech.

We meet Carl Stokes, the first African American mayor of a major city!

And do you like puzzles? Probably not as much as this small town does.

Bipartisanship (noun): Cooperation between two political parties

Food Insecurity (noun): When you don’t have access to sufficient food, or food of an adequate quality, to meet one’s basic needs

In this episode we talk highlights of President Biden's State of the Union speech. And Nick gives us some history behind the big speech.

If you were president, what issue would you add to a State of the Union speech?

In North Dakota, people in a small town are working together to complete a giant 60-thousand-piece puzzle!

For our poll this week, we want to know: Do you like puzzles?

You can choose between: “Yes, I love puzzles!” or “No, too time consuming.”

