NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 16

By Natalia Garcia
Published February 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST
The U.S. has reached the national debt ceiling. What does that mean?
In this week’s episode, the U.S. has reached the national debt ceiling.

Get your snacks ready, the Super Bowl is this weekend.

Mary tells us about Ohio's prehistoric creatures.

And we feature a black artist for this week’s Sketchbook.

Debt Ceiling (noun): The total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations

Resurrect (verb): To bring back to life

Nonprofit Organization (noun): A group organized for purposes other than generating profit and in which no part of the organization's income is distributed to its members, directors, or officers

Scientists have a new plan to resurrect the extinct dodo bird. The odd-looking flightless bird that lived in Mauritius in East Africa has been extinct since the late 17th century.

If you could resurrect an extinct animal, which would you pick and why?

And if you send us a drawing of your animal, we can show them on next week’s episode!

You can use the inbox form to submit your answers.

For the first time in NFL history, both teams have an African American starting quarterback. A pair of brothers from Ohio are also facing off against each other.

For our poll this week, we want to know: will you be watching the Super Bowl?

You can vote between: “Yes, I'm a Chiefs fan,” “Yes, I'm an Eagles fan,” “Yes, I like watching the commercials,” or “No, but I'll probably be snacking anyway.”

Click here to vote!

