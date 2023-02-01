NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 15

In this week’s episode, the Taylor Swift ticket fiasco is brought to Capitol Hill.

A professional coder answers your questions about her job.

Antiques worth 20 million dollars are returned to a museum.

And the Massillon Museum is collecting unheard African American stories.

Coder (noun): A professional who uses programming languages to communicate with computers and software and then perform certain tasks.

Inhospitable (adjective): Not being able to live there.

Sarcophagus (noun): A stone coffin typical of ancient Egyptian and Greek civilizations.

Cartographer (noun): A person who draws or produces maps.

In this episode we talk about family history and traditions. We have a story about the Lunar New Year celebrations. And a Black History Month Sketchbook about a special Massillon Museum memory project.

For our write-to-us this week: tell us about your family’s history.

What are some stories or traditions that are important to you and your family?

You can use the inbox form to submit your answers.

In Minneapolis, there's a renewed push to take the shovel or snow blower out of your hands and make it the city's responsibility.

For our poll this week, we want to know: do you think cities should shovel sidewalks?

You can choose between: yes, the city should shovel or no, it's the individual's responsibility.

Click here to vote!

