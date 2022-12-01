An emerging storyteller takes his mic to the people

Remember summer? During the holiday season, it always seems to me both a distant memory – and a distant look forward.

But this year, I’ve been able to revisit one of the highlights of my own summer of 2022: working with Xeaiver Bullock, a student and football player at Lake Erie College who interned with me to work on the “Sound of Us” initiative.

During his time at Ideastream, Xeaiver filed a great feature story about toxic masculinity. But he also conducted a series of interviews with everyday Northeast Ohioans “out in the field” – meaning in the places they live and work, beyond the confines of the office and recording studio.

My initial thought was that these interviews could function almost as “auditions” for interesting people to feature as part of the “Sound of Us.” I’d listen back, figure out which people had compelling stories to tell, then go out and re-interview them.

But what quickly became apparent is that Xeaiver’s interviews were fantastic as they were. He had a way of asking intelligent questions while also putting people at ease – and finding humor even in the midst of serious conversations.

So every Tuesday through December 20, we’re airing edited versions of those interviews on the “Sound of Ideas.” They’ll also be available to stream on our website.

You can hear the first interview, with Davion Ankrum of ArchDoggs hot dog stand, now. In just six minutes, Xeaiver and Davion cover everything from building generational wealth to how to make the perfect Polish boy (with homemade chili, of course!)

Davion, 18, lives during the school year in Georgia, where he majors in psychology at Kennesaw State University. But he spends summers in Cleveland so he can help staff the hot dog stand for his grandparents, who founded ArchDoggs.

He told Xeaiver he always looks forward to his time here.

“It’s pro-Black up here for sure,” Davion said. “I get a lot of support from people [who] don’t even want no hot dog. They just come over, they buy a bag of chips, buy water, just to show some support.”

Future interviews will be with two chess players in Public Square, a musician at a county fair and a Painesville-based mechanic.

During the hustle and bustle of the next few weeks, I hope you’ll take some time to listen to these pieces. They’re a great way to hear from Northeast Ohioans you’d probably otherwise never meet – and to hear a talented interviewer at the beginning of his career (wherever that career may ultimately take him).

