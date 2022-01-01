Ryan Struhar was a senior journalism student at Kent State when he interned at Ideastream Public Media in the fall of 2022.

He has been listening to public media since middle school which is when his passion for journalism began. He's listened to the radio every day since then.

He discovered Black Squirrel Radio in his sophomore year at Kent State and has since hosted two sports talk shows for the station. He became sports director in December of 2021. He was a host of "The Sports Nerds" with fellow senior Nick Clementi on BSR, airing Tuesdays from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Ryan also enjoys running and watching movies when he's not watching sports or doing school work.

