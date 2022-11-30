An Oklahoma country singer was married on Saturday, and died a few hours later

Country singer Jake Flint died Sunday, hours after getting married, according to The Oklahoman.

Flint married his wife Brenda on Saturday and by Sunday morning, he had died in his sleep. He was 37.

"We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in," Brenda Flint wrote on Facebook.

A cause of death has not been determined.

Flint, a native of Holdenville, Oklahoma, began making music at a young age after his dad bought him guitar lessons shortly after being diagnosed with Lou Gherig's disease. He released two albums, I'm Not OK in 2016 and Jake Flint in 2020.

Brenda Cline, his manager, said she "loved him much like a son."

"The funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career," she said on Facebook.

