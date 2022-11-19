© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

World Cup 2022: How to watch the matches online and on TV

By Giulia Heyward
Published November 19, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
The Official Emblem of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is unveiled in Doha, Qatar.
Christopher Pike
/
Getty Images
The Official Emblem of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is unveiled in Doha, Qatar.

The world's most-watched sporting event is back. The FIFA World Cup begins on Sunday, Nov. 20 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 18. The games are in Qatar, which is eight hours ahead of Eastern Time — meaning that most matches will air in the U.S. around midday. Here's where you can watch the matches, both online and on TV:

  • On TV, the entire World Cup schedule will be broadcast in English on Fox and Fox Sports 1. Spanish-speaking viewers can catch the tournament on Telemundo and Universo.

  • Fans can also stream the matches live on FoxSports.com and TelemundoDeportes.com.

  • Other streaming services will let you watch some or all of the games including Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Tubi and Peacock.

    • As always, the first match will feature the host country: Qatar. Ecuador plays Qatar on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The tournament almost immediately kicks into high gear with three matches on Monday, and four matches every day afterwards until Friday, Dec. 2.

    The tournament will drop down to two matches per day during the knockout phase, which runs from Saturday, Dec. 3 until Tuesday, Dec. 6 with the Round of 16. The quarterfinals will play on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10, and semifinals will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Wednesday, Dec. 14. The third place and final games are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18, respectively.

    Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags
    NPR News From WKSU
    Giulia Heyward
    Giulia Heyward is a weekend reporter for Digital News, based out of New York. She previously covered education and other national news as a reporting fellow at The New York Times and as the national education reporter at Capital B News. She interned for POLITICO, where she covered criminal justice reform in Florida, and CNN, as a writer for the trends & culture team. Her work has also been published in The Atlantic, HuffPost and The New Republic.