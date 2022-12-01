Outage shuts down 988 national mental health crisis hotline

The nation's 988 hotline, which provides support for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, has been down for several hours.

Beginning around 10 a.m. on Thursday, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline began experiencing service interruptions that affected phone calls, according to the service website.

Support is still available via text and online chat, Lifeline said. Those in crisis can text 988 or chat online at 988lifeline.org/chat.

Additionally, local services are also answering calls.

