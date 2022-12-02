© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Community

Fire erupts at former Star of the West Milling Co. in Downtown Kent

WKSU | By Anna Huntsman,
Abigail Bottar
Published December 2, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST
Updated December 2, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST
Fire and rescue vehicles including ladder trucks battle a large blaze at a former flour mill in Downtown Kent.
1 of 4  — Kent mill fire firefighters
Fire and rescue vehicles battle a large blaze at a former flour mill in Downtown Kent on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Isaac St. Clair
Fire and smoke rise from the burning flour mill across the train tracks in Downtown Kent.
2 of 4  — Kent flour mill fire between trees
Jeff St. Clair / Ideastream Public Media
A ladder truck extends to allow a firefighter to spray water on the smoking mill building in Downtown Kent as people watch behind a black fence with holiday wreaths.
3 of 4  — Kent mill fire smoke ladder fence wreath
Eman Abu-Khaled / Ideastream Public Media
Yellow police tape marks off an area where numerous fire crews and ladder trucks are putting out a fire at a former flour mill in Downtown Kent.
4 of 4  — Kent mill fire police line
Eman Abu-Khaled / Ideastream Public Media

No one was hurt in a major fire at a former flour mill in Downtown Kent Friday morning, according to fire department officials.

The former Star of the West Milling Co. facility is currently vacant and no evacuations took place, Kent Fire Chief Bill Myers told reporters at a press conference. The state fire marshal's office is now investigating the fire, and Myers hopes they're getting closer to finding the cause and origin.

The department received calls around 8:45 a.m. reporting black smoke at the building, Myers said, and an explosion occurred shortly after crews arrived on scene.

Firefighters could not enter the building because it was fully compromised by the explosion, Myers said.

"It's mostly exterior operations, and we hope to have this continuing on until finally all the fuel is burned out," Myers said.

The operation is expected to last until Saturday at least, Myers said, as the fire may continue to smolder.

"We're looking into a demolition company that will come in, help us get up real high to where we can get that burned material and other unburned materials down to where we can make a full extinguishment," Myers said.

A former flour mill in Downtown Kent is on fire with black smoke billowing out of the building, as viewed from across train tracks.
1 of 6  — Kent flour mill fire train tracks
Isaac St. Clair
Streetsboro fire truck Kent mill fire
2 of 6  — Streetsboro fire truck Kent mill fire
Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media
Firefighters on a yellow ladder truck spray water on a fire at a former flour mill in Downtown Kent.
3 of 6  — Yellow ladder truck Kent mill fire
Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media
Two first responders walk away from a Streetsboro ladder truck as a large plume of smoke hangs in the background.
4 of 6  — Kent mill fire first responders smoke
Eman Abu-Khaled / Ideastream Public Media
A first responder holds a warm drink from Belltower Brewing which was handing out free coffee and tea.
5 of 6  — Kent mill fire Belltower Brewing coffee
Belltower Brewing provided free coffee and tea to first responders.
Eman Abu-Khaled / Ideastream Public Media
Cars are turned away on a road leading into Downtown Kent where firefighters are putting out a blaze at a former flour mill.
6 of 6  — Kent mill fire road block
Roads into Downtown Kent were closed Friday morning.
Eman Abu-Khaled / Ideastream Public Media

Kent State University officials sent an alert at 9:30 a.m. that firefighters are battling a structure fire Downtown. People are advised to avoid the area, and there is "no threat to campus," according to the alert.

Pictures and videos tweeted by KentWired, the student-run campus news website, show the former Star of the West Milling Co. facility engulfed in flames.

The mill was established in Downtown Kent in 1879 by the Williams Brothers and was one of several mills that made Kent a thriving industrial city in its early history, according to Cleveland Historical.

It was the city's last fully functional mill until it ceased production in 2016. The historic building and tall grain silos became iconic pieces of the Kent skyline.

A local developer, The Tulips LLC, purchased the property in 2019. The building was vacant when the fire started, said Myers.

Kristie McMillen of Brimfield came to Kent this morning to deposit a check at the Huntington Bank across the street from the mill.

"It's a very sad day, because it was a historic building. And they're going to be here a long time," McMillen said. "These guys are working really hard, and they're not even hardly making a dent."

The Kent area is currently on a water alert due to the efforts to put out the fire.

"Reduce consumption as much as possible, because the flows we're using is taxing the water system," Myers said.

Most of the staff at nearby businesses have been able to return, Myers said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Updated: December 2, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST
Community KentKent downtownFrom WKSU
