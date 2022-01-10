Cleveland Orchestra nixes Florida concerts and Great Lakes Theater cancels show due to COVID-19

COVID-19-related cancellations continue to wrack Cleveland’s performing arts scene. The Cleveland Orchestra today announced the cancellation of its Miami residency and other Florida concerts planned for later this month. This news comes just a few days after the orchestra announced the postponement of its annual Martin Luther King Celebration Concert this coming weekend. That event was rescheduled for June. Other January orchestra concerts in Cleveland are still scheduled as planned. Visitors must present proof of vaccination, including a booster, or a negative test for entry.

Also today, Great Lakes Theater (GLT) announced the cancellation of its February production of “Ain’t Misbehavin." GLT announced in a news release it intends to proceed with other productions scheduled later in the season. Both organizations say they are reaching out to tocket holders with exchange, donation or refund options.

