Georgia once again played a deciding role in shaping the balance of power in Washington. Democrat Raphael Warnock beat Republican Herschel Walker in a run-off Senate election.

NPR’s Ron Elving joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss what this win means for the country.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.