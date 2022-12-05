Year-end money moves with Jill Schlesinger

Consumers, businesses and investors are looking forward to putting 2022 firmly behind them. Many have been hit by soaring prices, rising interest rates and dreadful financial markets.

As we look ahead to 2023, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money” Jill Schlesinger has some timely advice to start the New Year in a financially savvy way. She joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong for more on what to do with your finances.

