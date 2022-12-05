What lessons can Harriet Tubman teach us today?

School kids learn about and do projects paying tribute to Harriet Tubman during every Black History Month. Author Clarence Lusane says Tubman’s lifelong struggle to open the doors of our democracy has a lot to teach us today.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Lusane, author of a new book about Tubman called “Twenty Dollars and Change: Harriet Tubman and the Ongoing Fight for Racial Justice and Democracy.” Lusane is the interim chair of the political science department at Howard University and author of the acclaimed book “The Black History of the White House.”

