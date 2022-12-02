© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The French baguette is added to UNESCO's 'intangible cultural heritage' list

Published December 2, 2022 at 6:31 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside and good with just about anything, the French baguette was recently added to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list. While he was giving a speech in the U.S. this week, French President Emmanuel Macron threw shade on baguettes that are made anywhere outside of France. He called the French baguette 250 grams of magic and perfection. And with only four ingredients, the simple baguette has now secured its place in history. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

